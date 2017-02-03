Attacks in Afghanistan kill 9 policemen, cleric and his wife



An Afghan policeman turned his rifle on his colleagues in a northern province, killing eight, while a gunman in the country's east fatally shot a cleric and his wife, officials said Friday.



The policemen were killed while they were sleeping in an outpost in the district of Almar in northern Faryab province, according to the provincial police spokesman, Abdul Karim Yuresh.



There has been a growing number of cases in which Afghan troops or policemen -- or Taliban militants dressed in Afghan uniforms -- have turning their guns on their colleagues or U.S.-led coalition partners.

...