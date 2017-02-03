Romania's ombudsman challenges graft decree at Constitutional Court

Romania's ombudsman went to the Constitutional Court Friday to challenge a government decree that decriminalizes some graft offences, a move that has caused mass protests as for critics it marks a major retreat from anti-corruption reform.



Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea's move echoed a plea from the Black Sea state's general prosecutor and added to a challenge by the CSM council of magistrates to the top court and by center-right President Klaus Iohannis.



Ciorbea said there was no urgency to the decree as the EU's deadline for compliance with the measure is April next year.



The decree is due to take effect in a little over one week if no court decision to suspend it is enforced by then.

...