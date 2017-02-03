Vegetable shortage triggers UK supermarket rationing

Courgettes, broccoli, aubergines and salads were either unavailable or in very short supply in a selection of supermarkets in central London.



Morrisons, the fourth largest food retailer, said it too was imposing limits of three heads of broccoli and two iceberg lettuces per shopper.



At a Morrisons outlet in south London, one frustrated morning shopper, who declined to give her name, said vegetables were already almost out of stock.



Spain is the biggest producer and exporter of fruit and vegetables in the European Union.

...