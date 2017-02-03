High Court rejects Brexit EEA challenge

England's High Court Friday blocked a legal challenge to force the government to seek parliamentary approval before pulling out of the European Economic Area as a part of Brexit.



High Court judges rejected the attempt to do the same over the triggering of Article 127, which would pull Britain out of the EEA.



EU leaders say the so-called four freedoms are indivisible and will thus not let Britain control EU immigration while remaining inside the single market.



Therefore, May says, she intends to pull Britain out of the EEA and seek a free trade agreement with the EU.

