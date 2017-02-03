Trump tells US to 'get smart' after Paris attack

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States must "get smart" after a machete-wielding man attacked security forces at the Louvre museum in Paris while yelling "Allahu akbar" ("God is greatest").



Trump said the attacker was a "radical Islamic terrorist," using a term he has used previously to describe such attackers.



In a briefing earlier this week, a senior U.S. administration official defended the temporary U.S. travel ban on refugees and other travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries by saying America was trying to avoid the security situation in France and other European countries.

...