Brexit bill reopens old wounds for UK Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn ordered his members of parliament to support the first stage of a bill Wednesday empowering the government to begin EU negotiations, but 47 MPs rebelled -- and a dozen others were absent.



In the EU referendum, the vast majority of Labour MPs campaigned to remain in the 28-nation bloc, but two-thirds of their constituencies voted to leave.



Among the Labour rebels Wednesday were 10 members of Corbyn's shadow cabinet and three whips -- MPs who are meant to enforce party discipline -- while four other members of his team resigned ahead of the vote.



"I won't drive people towards Trump politics by ignoring them," said Labour's business spokesman Clive Lewis.



However, he threatened to rebel if Labour fails to amend the bill next week to prevent a "hard" Brexit.

