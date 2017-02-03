Belarus strongman slams Russia in border spat

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko slammed Russia Friday as tensions bubbled between the two close allies in a spat over border controls.



There have been no border controls between Russia and Belarus since the 1990s, when the two ex-Soviet countries signed an agreement bolstering their political and economic integration.



Landlocked Belarus has remained one of Russia's closest allies since becoming independent from Moscow when the USSR collapsed and is a member of a Kremlin-lead economic union.



Like Russia's other ex-Soviet neighbors, Belarus was alarmed by Moscow's intervention in Ukraine after protesters ousted a pro-Kremlin leader in 2014 .

...