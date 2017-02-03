Russia seeks suspended sentence for opposition leader Alexei Navalny

Russia's Supreme Court struck down an earlier decision by a lower court to hand Navalny a suspended five year sentence in the same case last year -- a move that left him free to participate in the election.



The Supreme Court then sent the case back for retrial in Russia's Kirov region to the same court that found Navalny and an associate guilty of embezzling funds from a timber firm in 2013 .



The European Court of Human Rights ruled last year that Navalny's right to a fair trial had been violated during the first trial.



Prosecutors said Friday they wanted the same suspended sentence for Navalny this time round too.

