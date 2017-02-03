South Africa confirms presence of invasive pest that infests maize

South Africa's department of agriculture said Friday that scientific tests have confirmed the presence of the invasive fall armyworm in the maize belt, the first time the crop-damaging pest has been detected there.



Countries with confirmed outbreaks can face import bans on agricultural products because the armyworm is classified as a quarantine pest. The pest can also cause extensive damage to crops and has a preference for maize, the regional staple.



South Africa's agriculture ministry is registering pesticides for use against the fall armyworm.

...