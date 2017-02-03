Trump aide cites 'massacre' that never occurred to defend immigrant ban

A Trump administration aide corrected herself Friday after a wave of criticism for referencing a 2011 "massacre" in Kentucky that never occurred to defend President Donald Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.



During an interview with MSNBC's Chris Matthews Thursday, White House counselor and spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway said Trump's recent executive order was justified in part because of the "Bowling Green massacre" of 2011, which never took place.



Conway said on Twitter that she meant to say "Bowling Green terrorists" on the show.

...