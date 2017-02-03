UN official urges refugee welcome, criticises US ban

The U.N.'s refugee chief Friday criticized a temporary U.S. ban on resettlement of refugees, and urged countries to welcome those fleeing war, saying they were "not dangerous".



Grandi was speaking in Lebanon, which hosts about one million Syrian refugees, as well as 450,000 registered Palestinian refugees.



He warned that an order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, suspending all refugee arrivals for 120 days, with Syrian refugees barred indefinitely, could have "dangerous" knock-on effects.



The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR estimates that some 20,000 people worldwide will be affected by the U.S. order during the 120-day window.



Grandi pushed back against suggestions that "safe zones" created in Syria could be a solution to the refugee crisis.

