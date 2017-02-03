U.N. sees western Mosul assault driving out 250,000 civilians

A renewed assault on ISIS fighters in the Iraqi city of Mosul could force 250,000 civilians to flee, if they can find a way out, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said Friday.



Such numbers, although high, remain well below UNHCR's initial contingency plans, which anticipated a million people or more fleeing from the city.



U.N. Special Representative for Iraq Jan Kubis told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that retaking western Mosul would be a massive challenge, with complex urban operations.



Hundreds of civilians allegedly disappeared in a previous battle, for the city of Fallujah, and the Iraqi authorities have still not published heir findings into what happened there, he said.

