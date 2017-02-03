Brazil's Temer makes cabinet changes to draw investors

President Michel Temer promoted his point man for infrastructure investment to a ministry position Friday and added a politician from an allied party to his cabinet to help push austerity measures through Congress.



Temer swore in his close aide Wellington Moreira Franco as minister in charge of communications and strategic affairs with a special brief to continue drumming up foreign investor interest in upgrading Brazilian infrastructure.



Temer brought into his inner cabinet a leading lawmaker from the Brazilian Social Democracy Party, or PSDB, Antonio Imbassahy, who will be responsible for maintaining smooth relations with Congress to win approval of Brazil's costly pension system, the main cause of a bulging budget deficit that lost Brazil its investment grade credit rating in 2015 .

...