Democrats say they'll fight attempt to authorize torture

Top Senate Democrats said Friday that President Donald Trump will face strong bipartisan hurdles in Congress if he moves to change the law or guidelines that currently forbid waterboarding terror suspects, arguing that harsh interrogation measures are immoral and an ineffective means of eliciting reliable intelligence.



The document said U.S. laws should be obeyed at all times and explicitly rejects "torture," but does not address the possibility that Trump might seek to change the law or rewrite the Army Field Manual, which lays out interrogation methods that can be used.



Trump has said that he believes torture works, but also has said that he will consult with Mattis and Pompeo before authorizing any new policy.

