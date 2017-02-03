Peru to give visas to thousands of crisis-weary Venezuelans

Peru has created a temporary visa that will allow thousands of Venezuelans to work and study in the country, part of a migratory policy that aims to "build bridges" and "not walls," the Andean nation's interior ministry said.



President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski's government issued 20 temporary visas to Venezuelan migrants in Peru this week.



Some 6,000 Venezuelans are expected to receive the permit, which will allow them to study, work and receive health services in Peru for a year, the interior ministry said late on Thursday.

...