Proposed fine against Dakota Access company to get hearing

The developer of the Dakota Access pipeline will have to present evidence at a hearing to prove the company didn't willfully violate North Dakota rules when it failed to provide details of how it planned to avoid disturbing Native American artifacts during construction, state regulators said.



Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners last October diverted construction of the $3.8 billion pipeline around artifacts without running the plan by the Public Service Commission, which oversees pipelines.



ETP maintains it didn't intentionally violate state rules and that public comments in November by Public Service Commission Chairwoman Julie Fedorchak illustrate the minor nature of the incident.



The three-member commission on Tuesday rejected the company's request to dismiss the complaint, saying whether there was a willful violation should be determined at a hearing.



The four-state, 1,200-mile pipeline would transport North Dakota oil to Illinois.

