Soldiers thwart ‘terror’ attack on Louvre

Paris was plunged into panic Friday – again – when soldiers guarding the Louvre Museum shot an attacker who lunged at them with a machete and shouted "Allahu Akbar!" as the historic landmark went into lockdown.



The 1,200 people inside the Louvre – one of the world's biggest tourist attractions – were first shuttled into windowless rooms as part of a special security protocol before being evacuated.



The speed with which Paris largely went back to normal after the attack, with officers gradually dismantling barricades and pulling down police tape around the Louvre just three hours later, underscored how the French city has – unwillingly but stoically – been forced to learn to live with extremist threats.

...