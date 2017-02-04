Police: Boat with 93 migrants lands on Cyprus' north coast

A man walks next to a concrete wall of an old military post near the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Spain sees 500 southern border crossing attempts in a month
Bodies of five migrants found off Spain's southern coast
4 African migrants found dead near Spanish beaches
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Spain sees 500 southern border crossing attempts in a month
Bodies of five migrants found off Spain's southern coast
4 African migrants found dead near Spanish beaches
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE