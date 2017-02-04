Louvre reopens 24 hours after machete attack

Art lovers returned to the Louvre in Paris on Saturday, 24 hours after a soldier shot a machete-wielding attacker at the museum, believed to be an Egyptian who entered the country a week ago.



The incident on Friday thrust security and the terror threat back into the limelight three months before elections in France, with authorities saying it was a "terrorist" assault.



France was already reeling from a string of terror attacks over the last two years and the country has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 .



The series of terror attacks in France began in January 2015 when extremist gunmen rampaged through the offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper and a Jewish supermarket in Paris, leaving 17 people dead in three days of bloodshed.



Ten months later, gunmen and suicide bombers from ISIS attacked bars, restaurants, a concert hall and the national stadium in Paris, killing 130 people.

...