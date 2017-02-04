Russians among 'hundreds' trying to hack Dutch govt: report

Russian hackers accused of trying to meddle in the recent US elections have tried to infiltrate Dutch ministries among hundreds of cyber attacks ahead of next month's polls here, reports said Saturday.



Two Russian groups were behind phishing attempts to pinch the credentials of government workers, including at the prime minister's office, the respected Volkskrant daily said.



Citing security experts, Volkskrant said the two groups were APT29 and APT28, which have links to the Russian government and were named by the FBI and US Homeland Security as being behind "malicious cyber activity" against US government bodies.

...