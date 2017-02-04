Bloodied Ukrainian town waits for guns to fall silent

Workers on Saturday struggled to restore power to a flashpoint Ukrainian town as a deadline loomed for government forces and rebels to pull back their weapons after surging violence killed dozens.



Ukrainian officials and Russian-backed insurgents say the fighting that began on Sunday has killed 35 people in the eastern war zone -- a level of bloodshed not seen since the height of the conflict in 2015 .



Russia and Ukraine as well as the rebels have agreed on a midnight (2200 GMT) deadline for the withdrawal of all heavy weapons from Avdiivka -- an industrial town of 25,000 which has been on the front line of the fighting.



The Ukrainian army said one of its soldiers had been killed in the area.



The conflict began shortly after Ukraine ousted its Russian-back leader in February 2014 .

...