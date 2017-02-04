Romanian PM announces climbdown after mass demos

Tens of thousands of Romanians took to the streets around the country to protest Saturday for the fifth consecutive day, prompting the coalition government to suggest it could back down on its decree decriminalizing official misconduct.



The backpedaling comments were designed to head off huge anti-government protests planned for Sunday night, predicted to be the largest the country has seen since communism collapsed in 1989 .



The government has come under huge pressure at home and abroad to repeal the emergency decree passed Wednesday, which waters down the country's anti-corruption fight.



Dragnea controls the government and he will have the final word on a measure from which he could directly benefit.

...