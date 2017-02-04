Rebels in Ukraine say commander killed in car bombing

A top rebel commander in eastern Ukraine was killed when his automobile exploded, along with another person, rebels said Saturday, blaming Ukraine's special services for the blast.



Ukraine's military, meanwhile said three soldiers were killed in shelling over the past day.



Fighting between government forces and Russia-backed separatist rebels has escalated over the past week in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 33 people, including civilians, and wounding several dozen.



The Ukrainian military said rebel forces began a mortar barrage of Avdiivka in the evening.

...