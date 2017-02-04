Trump throws Washington into state of anxious uncertainty



Two weeks into his presidency, Donald Trump has thrown Washington into a state of anxious uncertainty.



At times, Trump's style has tripped up his own White House.



After an early morning tweet calling for an investigation into voter fraud, Trump's advisers announced that the president planned to sign an order to begin an inquiry.



Republicans who back Trump's calls for overhauling President Barack Obama's health care law are eager for guidance from the White House on what Trump will require in a replacement package.



Amid fierce customer opposition to Trump's immigration order, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick dropped out of a White House business council.



The president has just five Cabinet nominees confirmed, far less than Obama at this point in his tenure.



Anthony Romero, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said he hired 30 new employees following the election, including three new immigration lawyers since Trump signed the refugee ban.

...