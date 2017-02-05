Thousands protest in US, Europe over Trump travel ban

From London and Paris to New York and Washington, thousands of people took to the streets Saturday in American and European cities to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban amid a fierce legal battle over the order.



The biggest demonstration by far took place in the British capital, where an estimated 10,000 people turned out, chanting "Theresa May: Shame on You" to denounce the British prime minister's support for the new U.S. leader.



In an executive order issued on Jan. 27, Trump slapped a blanket ban on nationals of seven mainly Muslim countries -- Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen -- barring their entry to the United States for 90 days.



About 3,000 people demonstrated in New York, Trump's hometown where protests against the property magnate-turned-world leader take place almost daily.



In Britain, more than 1.8 million people have signed a petition saying Trump should not be afforded a formal state visit because it would embarrass Queen Elizabeth II.

...