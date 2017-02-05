Chinese firms on U.S. sanctions list say only exported "normal" goods

Executives of two Chinese companies included on a new U.S. sanctions list targeting Iran said Sunday they had only exported "normal" goods to the Middle Eastern country and didn't consider they had done anything wrong.



Those affected under the sanctions cannot access the U.S. financial system or deal with U.S. companies and are subject to secondary sanctions, meaning foreign companies and individuals are prohibited from dealing with them or risk being blacklisted by the United States.



The list includes two Chinese companies and three Chinese people, only one of whom the U.S. Treasury Department explicitly said was a Chinese citizen, a person called Qin Xianhua.



China's Foreign Ministry has not commented on the new sanctions.



China has in the past been angered by what it calls unilateral sanctions placed on Chinese firms by the United States and others in relation to Iran or North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

...