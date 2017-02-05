US envoy eyes cuts to UN peacekeeping

Washington's new U.N. envoy Nikki Haley is putting in motion a far-reaching review of U.N. peacekeeping that is likely to lead to closures and downsizing of missions, according to diplomats.



During one-on-one meetings with Security Council ambassadors this week, the new U.S. envoy raised peacekeeping as a priority for cuts, zeroing in on the U.N.'s flagship enterprise, according to three diplomats with knowledge of the discussions.



While the United States has few soldiers serving as peacekeepers, it is by far the biggest financial contributor to U.N. peacekeeping, providing nearly 29 percent of the $7.9 billion budget for this year.



No list has been drawn up of missions that are to be axed, but diplomats said U.N. missions in Haiti and Liberia are probably headed for a rapid shutdown.



Nine of the U.N.'s 16 peacekeeping missions are deployed on the continent.



China's share of the U.N. peacekeeping budget now stands at 10.3 percent followed by Japan (9.7 percent), Germany (6.4 percent), France (6.3 percent) and Britain (5.8 percent).

...