France's Le Pen rallies supporters for presidential launch

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen holds a major rally to launch her presidential program Sunday featuring many of the themes that propelled Donald Trump to the White House.



The blonde 48-year-old published a list of 144 "commitments" Saturday built around putting France first, reclaiming sovereignty from the European Union, and clamping down on immigration.



She will address a major rally at 1400 GMT Sunday in Lyon, a city where she once compared the sight of Muslims praying in the street to the Nazi occupation.



Sources in her party say 4,000-10,000 people are expected.



Among the key proposals in Le Pen's "commitments" to the nation is a pledge to hold a referendum soon after taking power on whether France should remain in the European Union.

