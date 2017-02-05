U.S. Justice Department appeals judge's immigration order

The U.S. Justice Department filed an appeal late Saturday to restore President Donald Trump's immigration order barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees, even as travelers raced to enter the country while the ban was lifted.



The appeal now goes to a three-judge panel which can act at anytime to uphold the order or suspend it pending a full appeal.



Trump, whose personal attack on Robart, decrying his opinion as "ridiculous," went too far for some who said the president was undermining an institution designed to check the power of the White House and Congress, said he was confident the government would prevail.



The lawsuit is one of several now filed against the Trump executive order around the United States, but it was the first case leading to a broad decision that applies nationwide.



The U.S. State Department and Department of Homeland Security said they were complying with Robart's order and many visitors are expected to start arriving Sunday, while the government said it expects to begin admitting refugees again Monday.



Reached by email Saturday, Robart declined comment on Trump's tweets.

...