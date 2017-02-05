Philippines govt says church 'out of touch' in attacking drugs war

The Philippine government derided Catholic bishops Sunday as "out of touch" after they used weekend sermons to attack a war on drugs they said had created a "reign of terror" for the poor.



Members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) had dramatized President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign and, instead of criticizing, should focus on contributing to the "reign of peace" that innocent people now felt, presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said.



The church assailed bloodshed that had caused suffering, and said killing people was not the way to deal with illegal drugs.



In a pastoral letter read out Saturday and repeated to congregations at churches Sunday, bishops said it was disturbing that many Filipinos were indifferent to the killings, or even approved of them.

...