Poll gap between Merkel's conservatives, Social Democrats shrinks to 4 points

The lead in voter support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative alliance over the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) shrank to a multi-year low of 4 percentage points, an opinion poll showed Sunday.



The SPD, which a week ago appointed Martin Schulz as leader, scored 29 percent in the survey published in newspaper Bild am Sonntag -- a six-point jump that Bild said was the biggest pollster Emnid had ever recorded for the party.



The jump took SPD support to its highest in over four years.



The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) was unchanged on 11 percent, with the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) on 6 percent, also unchanged.

