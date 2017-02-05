Philippine ministers say mine closure order will cost jobs

The Philippine environment minister's move to close some two dozen mines sparked concern Sunday among two of her colleagues, who said it could hit the economy and employment.



The mining industry -- accused of illegal tree felling and polluting rivers -- has also questioned the order of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.



Lopez, a staunch mining critic, said last week that 23 mines had been told to close after illegally encroaching on watersheds, leaking waste into rivers and destroying trees. A further five mines had been ordered to suspend operations.



Duterte, who enjoys wide popular support, has backed Lopez's order even as reports say the mining industry may challenge it in court.

