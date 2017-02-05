Serb bulldozers demolish wall in Kosovo's divided city

Local Serbs in Kosovo used bulldozers Sunday to demolish a wall they built in the ethnically divided city of Mitrovica, following weeks of tension over the issue between Kosovo and Serbia.



The Serbs, who do not recognize Kosovo as a state, started constructing the wall in December, saying it was to protect against a landslip, but the Pristina government said the structure was an attempt to further divide the city along ethnic lines and should be destroyed.



Northern Kosovo is home to a Serb minority of around 40,000 to 50,000 people.

