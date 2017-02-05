Days of heavy snow kill 54 in Afghanistan

The death toll from three days of heavy snow across Afghanistan rose to 54 Sunday and there were fears the toll could rise as rescuers began clearing roads to remote areas.



In the badly hit northeastern province of Badakhshan at least 18 people, including three women and two children, were killed when avalanches hit their houses overnight, said provincial spokesman Naweed Frotan.



Five people were killed by avalanches in the Balkhab district of Sari Pul province in northern Afghanistan and at least 70 people trapped under the snow were being rescued, said provincial spokesman Zabiullah Amani.



Last month heavy snowfall and freezing weather killed 27 children, all under the age of five, in Jawzjan province in northern Afghanistan.

