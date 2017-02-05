Romania scraps corruption decree, but protesters keep up pressure

Romania scrapped Sunday a contentious corruption decree in a climb-down after the biggest mass demonstrations since 1989, but protesters kept up pressure by taking to the streets for a sixth straight day.



As thousands of people gathered in Bucharest and elsewhere, the government announced it had approved a repeal of the decree that would have decriminalized certain corruption offences.



The decree, passed Tuesday and due to enter into force on Feb. 10, was to make abuse of power a crime only punishable by jail if the sums involved exceeded 200,000 lei (44,000 euros, $47,500).



The government also wants in a separate decree to be reviewed by parliament next week to free some 2,500 people from prison serving sentences of less than five years.



Raluca, a demonstrator in her 30s, said she was delighted but that the government was still not to be trusted.

...