Pence defends Trump’s criticism of judge

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Sunday defended President Donald Trump's attack on a federal judge who blocked a travel ban on citizens of seven mainly Muslim nations, as the first major legal battle of the Trump administration intensified.



Trump blasted Judge James Robart as a "so-called judge" on Saturday, a day after the Seattle jurist issued a temporary restraining order on the ban. A U.S. appeals court later Saturday denied the government's request for an immediate stay of the ruling.



The ruling by Robart, appointed by former Republican President George W. Bush, along with the decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to deny the government's request for an immediate stay dealt a blow to Trump barely two weeks into his presidency.



The businessman-turned-politician, who during his presidential campaign called for a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States, has vowed to reinstate the travel ban on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen and a 120-day bar on all refugees.



He says the measures are needed to protect the United States from Islamist militants.

...