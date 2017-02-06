Legal battles to test Trump and his travel ban

On Sunday, Trump broadened his Twitter attacks on U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle, who issued the temporary stay on Friday, to include the "court system". Trump a day earlier derided Robart, who was appointed by former Republican President George W. Bush, as a "so-called judge".



Trump did not elaborate on what threats the country potentially faced.



Democrats, still smarting from Republicans' refusal last year to allow the Senate to consider former Democratic President Barack Obama's nomination of appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court, have seized on Trump's attacks to question his nomination last week of Gorsuch.



Republicans hope to swifly confirm Gorsuch, a 49-year-old conservative appeals court judge tapped by Trump to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia nearly a year ago.

...