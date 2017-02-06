Bangladesh sticks to plan to relocate Rohingya Muslims

Bangladesh is sticking to a plan to relocate Rohingya Muslims, who fled Myanmar in the face of persecution, from overcrowded and unhealthy camps in a southern coastal district to a low-lying island still not ready for people to live there.



More than 300,000 Rohingya Muslims have been living in Bangladesh for decades while about 66,000 more have crossed the border since October amid renewed persecution and targeted attacks by soldiers and majority Buddhists in Rakhine state.



Rohingya who have fled recently said soldiers and Buddhists have torched homes, raped women and killed Rohingya after unidentified people killed nine border police in Myanmar. The violence sparked international condemnation of Myanmar while Bangladesh has struggled to accommodate the groups of Rohingya who crossed the border.

