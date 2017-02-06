Trump to visit Centcom, with sights on battling ISIS

President Donald Trump travels to US Central Command on Monday, meeting officers who will form the tip of the spear in implementing his new strategy to defeat ISIS.



After a three-day break in southern Florida, Trump will stop off at Centcom headquarters in Tampa on his way back to Washington.



In late January, Trump ordered generals to begin a 30-day review of the US strategy to defeat the Syria and Iraq-based militant group.



- Taking the fight to ISIS --



During Trump's first days in office, US special forces carried out a raid against Al-Qaeda in Yemen which resulted in the deaths of one US soldier, 14 extremists and as many as 16 civilians.

...