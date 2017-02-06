7 percent of Australian Catholic priests accused of abuse

Seven percent of priests in Australia's Catholic Church were accused of sexually abusing children over the past several decades, a lawyer said Monday as officials investigating institutional abuse across Australia revealed for the first time the extent of the crisis.



Commissioners surveyed Catholic Church authorities and found that between 1980 and 2015, 4,444 people reported they had been abused at more than 1,000 Catholic institutions across Australia, said Gail Furness, the lead lawyer assisting the commission.



Overall, 7 percent of priests in Australia between 1950 and 2010 were accused of sexually abusing children, Furness said.

...