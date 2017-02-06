Rescuers battle to reach Afghan avalanche victims

Rescuers are battling to reach survivors of avalanches in Afghanistan's remote, mountainous north, as the death toll topped 100 and fears are growing for dozens of people still believed trapped beneath the snow.



The snowfall had also blocked roads and killed at least 19 people in neighbouring Badakhshan, provincial governor's spokesman Naweed Ahmad Froutan said, adding that relief workers were struggling to get aid through by helicopter.



Last month heavy snowfall and freezing weather killed 27 children, all under the age of five, in Jawzjan province in northern Afghanistan.

...