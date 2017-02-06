Romania to draft new criminal bill after protests stop decree

Romania's justice minister said he will publish details of a new bill on the criminal code on Monday, a day after the government scrapped an earlier decree following the biggest mass protests since the 1989 overthrow of Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu.



The government has said the decree, hastily adopted late on Tuesday was designed to bring the criminal code into line with recent constitutional court rulings.



The ruling Social Democrats and their junior coalition partner have a strong majority.



They also face a no confidence vote over the decree filed by the opposition Liberals and Save Romania Union, which they are strongly expected to survive.

...