China welcomes Mattis' emphasis on South China Sea diplomacy

China Monday welcomed U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' suggestion that diplomacy should be the priority in the South China Sea, and that major U.S. military action was not being considered to contend with China's assertive behaviour there.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters at a regular briefing that Mattis' emphasis on using diplomatic means of resolving disputes in the South China Sea was "worthy of affirmation" and that the situation there was normalizing.



China claims most of the South China Sea, while Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei claim parts of the waters that command strategic sea lanes and have rich fishing grounds along with oil and gas deposits.



In his Senate confirmation hearing, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said China should not be allowed access to islands it has built in the contested South China Sea.



Such action would risk an armed confrontation with China, an increasingly formidable nuclear-armed military power.

...