EU says Ukraine rivals must stick by Minsk accords

The EU Monday insisted all parties must fully implement the Minsk ceasefire accords to restore peace in Ukraine, after U.S. President Donald Trump stoked fresh concerns he could take a softer line on Russia.



Trump repeated over the weekend he wanted to work with President Vladimir Putin to fight ISIS, and drew fire from across the U.S. political spectrum by playing down alleged political assassinations in Russia.



Russia annexed Crimea after pro-EU protesters ousted pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych, sparking a conflict which has cost nearly 10,000 lives and plunged EU ties with Moscow into a deep freeze.

