France's Fillon to launch fightback against scandal

Fillon said at the weekend he would fight to the end to defend his position as the party's nominee.



Separately Monday, Alain Juppe, another former prime minister seen as a potential stand-in for Fillon, ruled out a comeback.



Seen two weeks ago as the comfortable favorite to win the keys to the Elysee palace, opinion polls now show Fillon failing to reach the May 7 runoff vote.



It has been a humiliating reversal of fortune for Fillon, a devout Catholic and father of five children, who had campaigned on the basis that he is a rare honest politician.



Polls now show Fillon coming third in the April 23 first round, with first and second placed Le Pen and Macron going through to a run-off vote on May 7 -- which Macron would comfortably win.

