Kerry, Albright slam Trump travel ban

A group of prominent Democrats including former secretaries of state John Kerry and Madeleine Albright called Monday for a federal appeals court to continue blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban, saying it harms national security.



On Friday, following a lawsuit filed by the state of Washington challenging the ban, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily suspended Trump's order pending a wider legal review.



Specifically, the brief said Trump's travel ban could endanger U.S. troops in the field and disrupt counter-terrorism cooperation.

...