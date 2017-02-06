Philippine miners say closures 'illegal' as minister sticks to decision

The Philippine mining minister's decision to close over half of the country's mines and suspend others is "illegal and unfair," an industry group said Monday, as the minister stood by her action.



Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez Thursday ordered 23 of the country's 41 mines shut permanently, saying many were operating in watersheds.



A team that reviewed an audit of the mines recommended suspension of operations and payment of fines for environmental violations, rather than closure, two people with knowledge of the matter said.



A staunch environmentalist, Lopez launched an audit of the country's mines in July, shortly after being sworn in, aiming to punish operations she thinks are harming the environment.

...