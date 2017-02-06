Crop-destroying Armyworm 'major threat' to world farming: NGO

A crop-destroying caterpillar native to the Americas is "spreading rapidly" in Africa and threatens farming worldwide, the Center for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) warned Monday.



Maize or corn accounts for almost 70 percent of total cereal production in southern Africa according to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, with a large percentage grown directly for home consumption.



Zambia has already spent $3 million (2.8 million euros) in an attempt to control the pest that has affected approximately 130,000 hectares (320,000 acres) of crops.

...