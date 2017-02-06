Tribunal hears maritime dispute between Ghana and I.Coast

An international tribunal Monday began hearing arguments in a dispute between Ghana and Ivory Coast over a contested maritime boundary that cuts through lucrative offshore oil fields.



A tribunal spokeswoman told AFP that a judgement in the case is not expected until "later this year".



The two countries brought their spat before the tribunal in 2014 after months of fruitless negotiations.



In a setback for Ghana in 2015, the court's special chamber ordered it not to carry out any new oil drilling in the disputed waters until the matter was resolved.

...