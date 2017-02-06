Teen admits killing US tourist in London knife attack

A teenager on Monday pleaded guilty to killing a US tourist and injuring five others in a central London knife attack, with prosecutors accepting his admission of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.



At a hearing in London's Old Bailey court, Zakaria Bulhan, 19, admitted killing 64-year-old retired teacher Darlene Horton.



At the hearing, the court heard how the suspect was suffering from an "acute" episode of paranoid schizophrenia at the time, with prosecutor Mark Heywood saying he accepted Bulhan's plea.

...